** IT company MphasiS Ltd shares gain 1.2 pct

** Management highlights recovery is in sight with better deal wins and growth visibility in an analyst meet - Investors

** Early signs of recovery, healthy cash generation and inexpensive valuations would drive stock performance - IDFC

** Stock trades at 10.8x of 1-year forward earnings and a dividend yield of 4.15 pct - Thomson Reuters data (bit.ly/1Lgz9J4) (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)