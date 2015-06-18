BUZZ-India's Glenmark Pharma slumps on Q4 profit miss
** Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals fall as much as 16.3 percent in early trade
** Low-cost housing lenders gain on Modi govt's "Housing for All by 2022" mission
** The focus of the national mission would be slum rehabilitation, promotion of affordable housing and subsidy for beneficiary-led individual house - Press Information Bureau
** The scheme will cover India's entire urban area consisting of 4,041 towns with an initial focus on 500 cities
** Stock Pct Change
LIC Housing Finance 2.5
Indiabulls Housing Finance 3
Dewan Housing Finance Corp 3
Repco Home Finance 0.9
Can Fin Homes 1.5
** Nomura upgraded LIC Housing and initiated coverage on Indiabulls Housing and Dewan Housing on Wednesday (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Shares of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd rise as much as 4.6 percent in early trade