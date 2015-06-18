** Low-cost housing lenders gain on Modi govt's "Housing for All by 2022" mission

** The focus of the national mission would be slum rehabilitation, promotion of affordable housing and subsidy for beneficiary-led individual house - Press Information Bureau

** The scheme will cover India's entire urban area consisting of 4,041 towns with an initial focus on 500 cities

** Stock Pct Change

LIC Housing Finance 2.5

Indiabulls Housing Finance 3

Dewan Housing Finance Corp 3

Repco Home Finance 0.9

Can Fin Homes 1.5

** Nomura upgraded LIC Housing and initiated coverage on Indiabulls Housing and Dewan Housing on Wednesday (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)