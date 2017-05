** Strides Arcolab Ltd falls as much as 5 pct, Shasun Pharmaceuticals Ltd slumps as much as 14.3 pct

** India's Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) rejects proposal for issuing Strides shares to shareholders of Shasun Pharma under the scheme of merger

** This is a hurdle, not a deal-breaker; high probability that merger will close, says Macquarie

** India's competition watchdog approved Strides-Shasun merger in March (bit.ly/1BoygUY)

** Strides in September agreed to buy Shasun Pharma for $200 mln in all-stock deal (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)