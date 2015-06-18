BUZZ-India's Glenmark Pharma slumps on Q4 profit miss
** Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals fall as much as 16.3 percent in early trade
** Torrent Pharmaceuticals rises as much as 5.5 pct to mark record high of 1,368.50 rupees
** Stock adds to Wednesday's 3.3 pct rise
** Government panel approves increasing FII investment limit to 35 pct from 13 pct earlier - Press Information Bureau
** Will help company raise money via share sale to foreign investors - Analysts (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals fall as much as 16.3 percent in early trade
** Shares of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd rise as much as 4.6 percent in early trade