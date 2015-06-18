** Torrent Pharmaceuticals rises as much as 5.5 pct to mark record high of 1,368.50 rupees

** Stock adds to Wednesday's 3.3 pct rise

** Government panel approves increasing FII investment limit to 35 pct from 13 pct earlier - Press Information Bureau

** Will help company raise money via share sale to foreign investors - Analysts (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)