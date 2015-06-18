** Oriental Bank of Commerce Ltd and Punjab National Bank shares up 1.2 pct each, while ICICI Bank Ltd gains 1.1 pct

** India raises duties on some steel products to counter Chinese imports

** The decision has also been taken to keep the loans given to the sector viable - analysts

** State-run banks and private lender ICICI Bank have high exposure to the ailing steel sector; more such moves can be expected - analysts