BUZZ-India's Glenmark Pharma slumps on Q4 profit miss
** Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals fall as much as 16.3 percent in early trade
** Oriental Bank of Commerce Ltd and Punjab National Bank shares up 1.2 pct each, while ICICI Bank Ltd gains 1.1 pct
** India raises duties on some steel products to counter Chinese imports
** The decision has also been taken to keep the loans given to the sector viable - analysts
** State-run banks and private lender ICICI Bank have high exposure to the ailing steel sector; more such moves can be expected - analysts (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals fall as much as 16.3 percent in early trade
** Shares of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd rise as much as 4.6 percent in early trade