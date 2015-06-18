** Amtek Auto Ltd shares fall 15 percent; group company Castex Technologies Ltd down 4.1 pct

** Banks have formed a joint panel to recover loans from the company - media reports

** Lenders would be meeting later on Thursday to assess the issue, RK Gupta, executive director of Bank of Maharashtra, told CNBC TV 18 channel.

** Also, Amtek India facing trouble with repayment of convertible bonds - CNBC TV 18 report (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)