BUZZ-India's Glenmark Pharma slumps on Q4 profit miss
** Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals fall as much as 16.3 percent in early trade
** Amtek Auto Ltd shares fall 15 percent; group company Castex Technologies Ltd down 4.1 pct
** Banks have formed a joint panel to recover loans from the company - media reports
** Lenders would be meeting later on Thursday to assess the issue, RK Gupta, executive director of Bank of Maharashtra, told CNBC TV 18 channel.
** Also, Amtek India facing trouble with repayment of convertible bonds - CNBC TV 18 report (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Shares of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd rise as much as 4.6 percent in early trade