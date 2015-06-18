BRIEF-Innovus Pharmaceuticals Q1 loss per share $0.02
* Innovus Pharmaceuticals reports quarterly revenue for the first quarter 2017 of $2.2 million
June 18 Tianjin Ringpu Bio-technology Co Ltd
* Says plans to acquire stakes in two bio-pharmaceutical firms for a combined 284.4 million yuan ($45.82 million) via cash and share issue
* Says shares to resume trading on June 19
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1GhXqak; bit.ly/1MNLdPq
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2075 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
NEW YORK, May 12 Anthem Inc on Friday called off a $54 billion deal to buy Cigna Corp, one day after the second-largest U.S. health insurer lost a Delaware business court ruling that could have kept alive the chances of a combination.