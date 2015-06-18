BRIEF-Innovus Pharmaceuticals Q1 loss per share $0.02
* Innovus Pharmaceuticals reports quarterly revenue for the first quarter 2017 of $2.2 million
June 18 Chengdu Kanghong Pharmaceuticals Group Co Ltd
* Says its Shenzhen IPO 434 times oversubscribed in online tranche
NEW YORK, May 12 Anthem Inc on Friday called off a $54 billion deal to buy Cigna Corp, one day after the second-largest U.S. health insurer lost a Delaware business court ruling that could have kept alive the chances of a combination.