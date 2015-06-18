Fitch Affirms Hungary at 'BBB-'; Stable Outlook

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/LONDON, May 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hungary's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB-' with a Stable Outlook. The issue ratings on Hungary's senior unsecured foreign and local currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'BBB-'. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'A-' and the Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs at 'F3'. The ratings on Hungary's senior unsecured short-ter