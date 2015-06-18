BRIEF-India's UCO Bank says RBI begins "corrective action" for bank over high bad loans
* India's UCO Bank says RBI has initiated prompt corrective action for bank in view of high net NPA and negative ROA
BANGALORE, June 18 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STA PLE)------ ---------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34600 35600 ICS-201(B22mm) 35100 36100 ICS-102(B22mm) 24200 24900 ICS-103(23mm) 26500 28400 ICS-104(24mm) 29600 30100 ICS-202(26mm) 35300 36100 ICS-105(26mm) 29500 30500 ICS-105CS(26mm) 31000 31900 ICS-105(27mm) 35500 36300 ICS-105CS(27mm) 30500 31600 ICS-105MMA(27) 31800 32800 ICS-105PHR(28) 36000 37000 ICS-105(28mm) 33400 34100 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 33400 34200 ICS-105(29mm) 34000 34900 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 33900 34800 ICS-105(30mm) 34400 35500 ICS-105(31mm) 35500 36200 ICS-106(32mm) 36500 37000 ICS-107(34mm) 44000 45200
* India's UCO Bank says RBI has initiated prompt corrective action for bank in view of high net NPA and negative ROA
BANGALORE, May 12The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34700 ICS-201(B22mm) 35700 ICS-102(B22mm) 28500 ICS-103(23mm) 32900 ICS-104(24mm) 37100 ICS-202(26mm) 43200 ICS-105(26mm) 32600 ICS-105CS(26mm) 34600 ICS-105(27mm)