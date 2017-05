** Foreign investor sales in emerging Asia don't mean capitulation - Credit Suisse

** FIIs sold $4.2 bln in emerging Asia ex-China, ex-Malaysia so far in June - Credit Suisse

** Valuations for MSCI Asia ex-Japan remain supportive despite foreign sales

** MSCI Asia ex-Japan's P/B ratio at about 1.6x, just 7 pct above low of around 1.5x seen during Fed tapering (bit.ly/1TamDNP)

** Also, Asia Pacific markets have not discounted Fed tightening yet

