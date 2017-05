** Shares in Sirius Minerals, which aims to develop a potash mine in northern England, falls c.10 pct, on track to close down for the 2nd session

** Stock fell as much as 33 pct on Thursday after local authority said its project would be more harmful than beneficial to the local area

** AIM-listed co is underperforming a weak FTSE AIM Basic Resources index

** Stock up about 64 pct YTD