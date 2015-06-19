BRIEF-Truking Technology, controlling shareholder plan overseas acquisition
* Says it and controlling shareholder plan to acquire stake in pharmaceutical equipment firm which registered in Germany, shares trade remains suspended
June 19 Hengkang Medical Group Co Ltd
* Says plans to acquire 54.92 percent stake in a hospital in Jiangsu province for 126.3 million yuan ($20.34 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1I0UsN1
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2085 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says it and controlling shareholder plan to acquire stake in pharmaceutical equipment firm which registered in Germany, shares trade remains suspended
* Signed a binding memorandum of understanding (mou) with Royal Melbourne Institute Of Technology