** Strong rally in Asia's oil refiners underpinned by expanding refining margins ** Gasoline refining margins rise to near three year highs, spike started early April Chart: bit.ly/1K5SHhu ** Potential inventory gains: Brent crude oil up more than 40 pct from lows ** Shutdowns, outages, falling rigs also help ** Snapshot of returns Stock 3 Month % change Reliance Industries 20 Indian Oil Corp 4 Chennai Petroleum Corp 123.8 Sinopec 6.6 Inpex 7.6 Cosmo Oil 26.5 S-Oil Corp 10.1 PTT 10.5 Beach 3.4 (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)