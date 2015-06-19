BRIEF-Intiger Group seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement regarding execution of a material commercial agreement with a prominent financial services company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 19 Suzhou Chunxing Precision Mechanical Co Ltd
* Says aims to raise up to 1.2 billion yuan ($193.28 million) in private placement of shares
* Says trading of shares to resume on June 23
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1LnfdBt; bit.ly/1CgYj1W
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2085 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* On 28 April, co through thriving season, its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, entered into agreement with crown international