BRIEF-Truking Technology, controlling shareholder plan overseas acquisition
* Says it and controlling shareholder plan to acquire stake in pharmaceutical equipment firm which registered in Germany, shares trade remains suspended
June 19 China Animal Husbandry Industry Co Ltd
* Says Chairman Yu Difei resigns due to change in job role
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Ga2mPk
* Signed a binding memorandum of understanding (mou) with Royal Melbourne Institute Of Technology