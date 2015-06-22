BRIEF-Tata Motors appoints Om Prakash Bhatt as additional & independent director
* Says approved appointment of Om Prakash Bhatt as additional and independent director Source text - (http://bit.ly/2pjIMTV) Further company coverage:
