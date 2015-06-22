BUZZ-India's Bharti Airtel gains on subscriber additions, Africa business
** Bharti Airtel's shares rise as much as 4.5 pct to 360.90 rupees, marking their biggest intraday pct gain in over two months
** Indian stocks linked to rural economy rise on hopes progress in 4-month monsoon season will boost sales
** Marico Ltd gains 1.1 pct, tractor maker Escorts up 2.2 pct, while Hero MotoCorp advances 1.2 pct
** Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd rises 0.2 pct adding to Friday's 4.1 pct gain
** The south-west monsoon rains have been 11 pct above normal so far in June
** Rainfall has been 20 pct above normal between June 11 and June 17, a chart on the weather department's website shows (Reuters Massaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** RBI initiated "prompt corrective action" (PCA) for IDBI Bank over its high bad loans and negative return on assets, the lender said on Tuesday