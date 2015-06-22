** Indian stocks linked to rural economy rise on hopes progress in 4-month monsoon season will boost sales

** Marico Ltd gains 1.1 pct, tractor maker Escorts up 2.2 pct, while Hero MotoCorp advances 1.2 pct

** Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd rises 0.2 pct adding to Friday's 4.1 pct gain

** The south-west monsoon rains have been 11 pct above normal so far in June

** Rainfall has been 20 pct above normal between June 11 and June 17, a chart on the weather department's website shows