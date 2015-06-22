BUZZ-India's Bharti Airtel gains on subscriber additions, Africa business
** Bharti Airtel's shares rise as much as 4.5 pct to 360.90 rupees, marking their biggest intraday pct gain in over two months
** NSE sub-index for bank stocks up 1.9 pct, on track towards its biggest daily gain since May 13
** Bank of Baroda gains 3.6 pct, Yes Bank rises 3.3 pct, Kotak Mahindra Bank advances 3.1 pct
** The progress of monsoon may cool inflation and may lead to earlier-than-expected rate cuts in October - traders
** Media reports related to the central bank's proposal to set the limit for foreign investments for government debt in rupees instead of dollars also help
** An official was quoted as saying such a step could effectively increase debt limits by another 370 bln rupees ($5.8 bln) (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** RBI initiated "prompt corrective action" (PCA) for IDBI Bank over its high bad loans and negative return on assets, the lender said on Tuesday