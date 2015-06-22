** NSE sub-index for bank stocks up 1.9 pct, on track towards its biggest daily gain since May 13

** Bank of Baroda gains 3.6 pct, Yes Bank rises 3.3 pct, Kotak Mahindra Bank advances 3.1 pct

** The progress of monsoon may cool inflation and may lead to earlier-than-expected rate cuts in October - traders

** Media reports related to the central bank's proposal to set the limit for foreign investments for government debt in rupees instead of dollars also help

** An official was quoted as saying such a step could effectively increase debt limits by another 370 bln rupees ($5.8 bln) (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)