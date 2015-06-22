BUZZ-India's Bharti Airtel gains on subscriber additions, Africa business
** Bharti Airtel's shares rise as much as 4.5 pct to 360.90 rupees, marking their biggest intraday pct gain in over two months
** Adani Port and Special Economic Zone Ltd shares up 1.1 pct; company preparing to debut dollar bond
** JSW Energy Ltd up 1 pct; raising 75 bln rupees
** Sintex Industries Ltd up 1.3 pct; prefers offshore borrowing (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** RBI initiated "prompt corrective action" (PCA) for IDBI Bank over its high bad loans and negative return on assets, the lender said on Tuesday