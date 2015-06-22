BRIEF-Mylan says EpiPen sales suffer from increased competition
* President says EpiPen will account for less than 5 percent of global revenue and less than 10 percent of north american sales
June 22 Jilin Gpro Titanium Industry Co Ltd
* Says plans to set up financial leasing unit with registered capital of 200 million yuan ($32.21 million)
NEW YORK, May 10 Drugmaker Mylan Inc, which is trying to launch a generic form of GlaxoSmithKline's Advair asthma treatment, on Wednesday said it is in disagreement with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration over the standards it must meet.