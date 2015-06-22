June 22 Yinyi Real Estate Co Ltd

* Says plans to boost capital of Chuan Shan Jia Supply Chain Management Co by 200 million yuan ($32.21 million), shares to resume trading on June 23

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1SCf8y2; bit.ly/1MZXAYE

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2085 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)