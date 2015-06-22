BRIEF-Fitaihi Holding Group reports Q1 net profit of 11.9 mln riyals
* Q1 total sales 51.1 million riyals Source: (http://bit.ly/2q695dv) Further company coverage:
June 22 Shandong Xiantan Co Ltd
* Says plans to raise up to 837.8 million yuan ($134.94 million) in private placement of shares to fund projects, replenish capital
* Says shares to resume trading on June 23
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1CnunBA; bit.ly/1GBZwoS
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2085 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Q1 total sales 51.1 million riyals Source: (http://bit.ly/2q695dv) Further company coverage:
PARIS, May 10 LVMH is launching a multi-brand e-commerce website inspired by its exclusive Parisian department store Le Bon Marche, as the world's biggest luxury goods group steps up the digital side of its business.