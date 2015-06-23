SHANGHAI, June 23 Official state-run financial
newspapers in China published front-page commentaries on Tuesday
arguing that the logic supporting the bull market has not
changed, in apparent attempts to soothe sentiment after Chinese
stocks dropped over 13 percent last week.
The flood of editorials highlights Beijing's nervousness
about the current fragile state of Chinese stock markets, which
have been buffeted by frequent bouts of extreme volatility in
recent months.
Unlike in developed economies, the majority of transactions
on Chinese bourses are conducted by retail investors who are
more prone to irrational exuberance or panic.
Given relatively high levels of leverage used in trade this
year, analysts warn that a sudden shift in sentiment could
replicate or even exceed the disastrous stock market collapse in
2009.
The Securities Times said in an editorial that investors
"needn't panic" in the face of recent corrections, as long as
the fundamental support for the market's uptrend - reform and
innovation - has not disappeared.
The view was echoed by a front-page commentary in the
Shanghai Securities News, which said that a moderate pull-back
would help create a "slow and long" bull market.
And the Securities Daily said that although there's froth in
some areas, many stocks are still worth buying into by value
investors.
Last week's panic sell-off - only interrupted by a feeble
rebound on Wednesday - was triggered by fresh government moves
to tighten margin financing, and worsened by a tidal wave of
initial public offerings that sapped liquidity.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)