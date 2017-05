** Arvind Ltd gains 4 pct

** Brands and retail business will double revenues and margins over next three years, broker Motilal Oswal says after meeting company's CFO Jayesh Shah

** Stock remains attractively priced vs same business of Aditya Birla Nuvo Group - Analysts

** Share trades at 14x 1-year forward earnings - Thomson Reuters data