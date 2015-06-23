June 23 Hua Yuan Property Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 3 billion yuan ($483.36 million) in share placement to fund projects, repay loans

* Says shares to resume trading on June 24

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1BJ5TYD; bit.ly/1NgtFw4

