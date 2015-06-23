BRIEF-ADM sees good U.S. ethanol exports continuing, led by Brazil
* CEO Juan Luciano says expects U.S. ethanol exports to remain strong in Q2, led by good Brazilian demand
June 23 Wuhu Yaxia Automobile Corp
* Says aims to raise up to 1 billion yuan ($161.12 million) in private placement of shares to fund projects, repay bank loans
* Says trading of shares to resume on June 24
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1SFUPjb; bit.ly/1Hb0XOk
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2066 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* April revenue about 524 million zlotys ($135.72 million), up about 11 percent yoy