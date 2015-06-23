BRIEF-BT says completed acquisition of IP Trade
* Has completed acquisition of IP Trade following approval by UK's Competition & Markets Authority (CMA). Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
June 23 Shenzhen H&T Intelligent Control Co Ltd
* Says wins contract from German firm BSH for about 189 million euros ($211.91 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1J1WOtq
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8919 euros) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Has completed acquisition of IP Trade following approval by UK's Competition & Markets Authority (CMA). Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Identifies a number of critical operational and governance flaws that require immediate improvement in Etsy