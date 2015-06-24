RPT-COLUMN-Hedge funds turn bearish on oil and refined fuels: Kemp
LONDON, May 8 Hedge funds and other money managers were turning increasingly bearish towards oil even before prices plunged on Thursday.
HONG KONG, June 24 (IFR) - Bank of China is marketing bonds in US dollars, offshore renminbi and Singapore dollars in a jumbo fundraising to support China's Silk Road initiative.
The US dollar portion comes in maturities of 3, 5 and 10 years at 140bp, 150bp and 180bp over US Treasuries, respectively. The state-owned bank is also marketing 2-year Dim Sum bonds at a yield of around 3.75% and 4-year Singapore dollar bonds at around 3.0%.
Bank of China may add a euro tranche depending on interest from investors.
The size of the financing has yet to be fixed. Sources earlier told IFR the deal may reach as much as USD6-7bn.
Bank of China, Barclays, Citigroup, DBS and HSBC are joint global coordinators.
Under the so-called "One Belt, One Road" initiative, China aims to create a modern Silk Road to improve its connections to Europe and the Middle East. Projects under the plan include railways, highways, pipelines, power grids, and other infrastructure links. (Reporting By Frances Yoon; Editing By Steve Garton and Dharsan Singh)
LONDON, May 8 Hedge funds and other money managers were turning increasingly bearish towards oil even before prices plunged on Thursday.
SEATTLE, May 8 Native American leaders and climate activists protested at several Chase branches in Seattle on Monday, forcing them to close temporarily as demonstrators demanded the bank not lend to projects like the Keystone XL oil pipeline.