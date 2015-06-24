** Infosys gains 1.5 pct

** Stock's weight in benchmark indexes can go up by at least 1.5 to 2 pct points - Analysts

** Infosys currently has 6.79 pct weight in the NSE index and 7.96 pct in the BSE index - Eikon data

** Existing promoters may be re-classified as public in case the company becomes professionally managed and does not have any identifiable promoter - SEBI

** Market regulator's board has approved the proposal for putting in place a regulatory framework for the purpose

(bit.ly/1TMSAMt) (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)