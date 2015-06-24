BUZZ-India's Ambuja Cements hits 7-1/2-month high; to evaluate potential merger with ACC
** Shares of Ambuja Cements Ltd jump as much as 9.1 pct to their highest since Sept 21, 2016
** Infosys gains 1.5 pct
** Stock's weight in benchmark indexes can go up by at least 1.5 to 2 pct points - Analysts
** Infosys currently has 6.79 pct weight in the NSE index and 7.96 pct in the BSE index - Eikon data
** Existing promoters may be re-classified as public in case the company becomes professionally managed and does not have any identifiable promoter - SEBI
** Market regulator's board has approved the proposal for putting in place a regulatory framework for the purpose
May 5 Indian shares ended lower on Friday as banking stocks declined on profit-booking after the government tweaked rules to help tackle accumulated bad loans that are choking new credit and hurting economic growth.