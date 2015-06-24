BUZZ-India's Ambuja Cements hits 7-1/2-month high; to evaluate potential merger with ACC
** Shares of Ambuja Cements Ltd jump as much as 9.1 pct to their highest since Sept 21, 2016
** Multi Commodity Exchange of India gains 1.5 pct
** SEBI board on Tuesday discussed operational issues relating to the merger of Forward Markets Commission (FMC) with itself (bit.ly/1TMSAMt)
** Merger of SEBI and FMC will lead to more institutional participation in commodities market and aid exchange's volumes - Analysts (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
May 5 Indian shares ended lower on Friday as banking stocks declined on profit-booking after the government tweaked rules to help tackle accumulated bad loans that are choking new credit and hurting economic growth.