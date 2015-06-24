** Multi Commodity Exchange of India gains 1.5 pct

** SEBI board on Tuesday discussed operational issues relating to the merger of Forward Markets Commission (FMC) with itself (bit.ly/1TMSAMt)

** Merger of SEBI and FMC will lead to more institutional participation in commodities market and aid exchange's volumes - Analysts