** Bullish chart breakout on Reliance Industries raises hopes of more upside

** Stock has seen an inverse head and shoulder pattern between January and June on daily charts

** May target near 1,100 rupees per share - Traders

** Stock has gained 13.8 pct in past nine sessions

** Also, Asian refiners are rallying on higher GRMs

