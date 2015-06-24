BUZZ-India's Ambuja Cements hits 7-1/2-month high; to evaluate potential merger with ACC
** Shares of Ambuja Cements Ltd jump as much as 9.1 pct to their highest since Sept 21, 2016
** Persistent Systems slumps as much as 9.2 pct
** Heads towards its biggest daily decline
** Says June-quarter U.S. dollar revenues will be marginally lower QoQ
** There could be downside risk to margin estimates - IDFC
** The investment bank maintains "underperform"
(RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Shares of Ambuja Cements Ltd jump as much as 9.1 pct to their highest since Sept 21, 2016
May 5 Indian shares ended lower on Friday as banking stocks declined on profit-booking after the government tweaked rules to help tackle accumulated bad loans that are choking new credit and hurting economic growth.