BUZZ-India's Ambuja Cements hits 7-1/2-month high; to evaluate potential merger with ACC
** Shares of Ambuja Cements Ltd jump as much as 9.1 pct to their highest since Sept 21, 2016
** Indian oil retailers saw highest positive revision in 1-year forward mean earnings estimates over last 30 days - Thomson Reuters StarMine data
** Bharat Petroleum Corp saw highest earnings upgrade among oil retailers
** Diesel deregulation and falling costs helped - Analysts
** All the oil marketers are technically near overbought zone
** Monthly stock performance: Hindustan Petroleum Corp up 9 pct, BPCL gains 1.5 pct and Indian Oil Corp advances 10.9 pct (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Shares of Ambuja Cements Ltd jump as much as 9.1 pct to their highest since Sept 21, 2016
May 5 Indian shares ended lower on Friday as banking stocks declined on profit-booking after the government tweaked rules to help tackle accumulated bad loans that are choking new credit and hurting economic growth.