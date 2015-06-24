June 24 China Automotive Engineering Research Institute Co Ltd

* Says plans to set up auto parts joint venture with registered capital at 264 million yuan ($42.53 million) in Chongqing city with China Steel Corp's unit China Steel Asia Pacific Holdings, Honley Auto Parts Co Ltd's unit CECK Holding

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1HffBlH

