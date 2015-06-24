BRIEF-Fujian Apex Software sets pricing for Shanghai IPO
* Says it plans to issue up to 21.05 million shares at 19.05 yuan per share to raise up to 401.0 million yuan ($58.08 million) for its Shanghai IPO
June 24 Gungho Online Entertainment Inc :
* Says to retire treasury stock worth 8.17 percent of shares outstanding Further company coverage: (Tokyo newsroom)
* Seeks trading halt as the company is finalising a fundraising initiative Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: