BRIEF-Fujian Apex Software sets pricing for Shanghai IPO
* Says it plans to issue up to 21.05 million shares at 19.05 yuan per share to raise up to 401.0 million yuan ($58.08 million) for its Shanghai IPO
June 24 Sichuan Xunyou Network Technology Co Ltd
* Says shares to halt trading from June 25 pending announcement
* Seeks trading halt as the company is finalising a fundraising initiative