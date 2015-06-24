BANGALORE, June 24The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34600 ICS-201(B22mm) 35100 ICS-102(B22mm) 24200 ICS-103(23mm) 26500 ICS-104(24mm) 29900 ICS-202(26mm) 35000 ICS-105(26mm) 29500 ICS-105CS(26mm) 31100 ICS-105(27mm) 35200 ICS-105CS(27mm) 30500 ICS-105MMA(27) 31900 ICS-105PHR(28) 35700 ICS-105(28mm) 32500 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 32600 ICS-105(29mm) 33200 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 33200 ICS-105(30mm) 33700 ICS-105(31mm) 34700 ICS-106(32mm) 35700 ICS-107(34mm) 44000