** Adani Enterprises falls 3.4 pct

** Top loser among BSE exchange's large-cap stocks

** Adani Group may withdraw from $16 bln Australia project - Times of India

** India's Adani rejigs Australia coal mine budget due to delays

** If it continues for longer term, could be a cause for concern as the company has taken on significant debt - IDFC

** Says Adani had taken $800 mln initial loan for which repayments were expected to start by FY18

** These are pressure tactics, to cut government-led delays; do not see any impact on numbers till FY18, bank adds (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)