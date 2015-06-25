US STOCKS-Wall Street stays flat after House clears health bill
* Healthcare legislation heads to Senate after narrow passage
** Adani Enterprises falls 3.4 pct
** Top loser among BSE exchange's large-cap stocks
** Adani Group may withdraw from $16 bln Australia project - Times of India
** India's Adani rejigs Australia coal mine budget due to delays
** If it continues for longer term, could be a cause for concern as the company has taken on significant debt - IDFC
** Says Adani had taken $800 mln initial loan for which repayments were expected to start by FY18
** These are pressure tactics, to cut government-led delays; do not see any impact on numbers till FY18, bank adds (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Indexes down: 0.23 pct, S&P 0.09 pct, Nasdaq 0.08 pct (Updates to early afternoon)