** Iron ore and coal explorer NSL Consolidated Ltd rises as much as 22.2 pct to its highest since Feb. 17

** Company executes MOU with Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation (APMDC)

** MOU for iron ore mining as well as exploration of other minerals found in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh

** About 12.1 mln shares change hands, more than four times the 30-day average of 2.8 mln shares

** Stock rose 125 pct this year as of Wednesday's close