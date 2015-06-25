UPDATE 1-Warren Buffett says he sold a third of stake in IBM -CNBC
May 4 Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffet has sold "a reasonable amount" of his stake in International Business Machines Corp after the stock crossed $180, CNBC reported.
Jun 25 (Reuters) Invincible Investment Corp EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to 6 months to
Jun 30, 2015 Jun 30, 2015
LATEST PRIOR
FORECAST FORECAST
Revenues 4.92 4.63
Operating 2.74 2.44
Recurring 2.20 1.90
Net 2.20 1.90
EPS 824 yen 712 yen
Div 824 yen 712 yen
May 4 Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffet has sold "a reasonable amount" of his stake in International Business Machines Corp after the stock crossed $180, CNBC reported.
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S