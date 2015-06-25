June 25 Shanghai Jahwa United Co Ltd

* Says in deal with Zhangzhou Pientzehuang Pharma to set up JV with registered capital at 190 million yuan ($30.61 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1NjbbLz

