June 25 Jishi Media Co Ltd

* Says plans to invest in three commercial banks for a combined 650 million yuan ($104.70 million)

* Says plans to invest 200 million yuan in investment fund

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1NdUlNF; bit.ly/1SMxzQB

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2084 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)