June 25 Glarun Technology Co Ltd
* Says plans to raise up to 500 million yuan ($80.54 million) in private placement of shares to replenish capital
* Says shares to resume trading on June 26
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1TOvdCe; bit.ly/1CvhjtY
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2084 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
May 4 Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffet has sold about a third of his stake in IBM Corp during the first and second quarter of 2017, CNBC reported.