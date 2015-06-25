BRIEF-Re/Max Holdings reports Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.28
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
(Refiles to remove extra 's' in headline)
June 25 Greattown Holdings Ltd
* Says trading of shares to halt Jjune 26 pending announcement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1TOzAgp
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
ASTANA, May 4 Syria's armed opposition on Thursday rejected a Russian plan to create safe zones in Syria, calling it a threat to the country's territorial integrity, and said it would also not recognise Iran as a guarantor of any ceasefire plan.