June 25 Beijing Transtrue Technology Inc
* Says trading of shares to debut on June 29 in Shenzhen
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1e5dFRu (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
May 4 Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffet has sold about a third of his stake in IBM Corp during the first and second quarter of 2017, CNBC reported.