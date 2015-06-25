June 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Wuzhou International Holdings Ltd

Guarantor Certain non-PRC subsidiaries of the Issuer

Issue Amount $100 million

Maturity Date September 26, 2018

Coupon 13.75 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date July 6, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Guotai Junan & UBS

Ratings B3 (Moody's) & B (Fitch)

Listing SEHK

Full fees Undisclosed

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total $300 million

when fungible

