BUZZ-India's Glenmark Pharma slumps on Q4 profit miss
** Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals fall as much as 16.3 percent in early trade
** The NSE sub-index for bank stocks seen falling on RBI's bad loan concerns
** Surprisingly, RBI's stress test shows private banks are likely to witness significant jump in bad loans - Brokers
** Stress Test results (bit.ly/1CxFnMP)
** Also, RBI said probability of slippage of state electricity boards' exposure to bad loans is very high considering the implementation of new regulatory norms effective April 1, 2015 (bit.ly/1LyAnjf)
** Indian report says indebted firms constraining bank lending
** Shares of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd rise as much as 4.6 percent in early trade