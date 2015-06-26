** The NSE sub-index for bank stocks seen falling on RBI's bad loan concerns

** Surprisingly, RBI's stress test shows private banks are likely to witness significant jump in bad loans - Brokers

** Stress Test results (bit.ly/1CxFnMP)

** Also, RBI said probability of slippage of state electricity boards' exposure to bad loans is very high considering the implementation of new regulatory norms effective April 1, 2015 (bit.ly/1LyAnjf)

** Indian report says indebted firms constraining bank lending

