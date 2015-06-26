** IndusInd Bank may gain on successful completion of share sale to institutional investors to raise up to $698.2 mln - Sources

** Shares offered at an indicative price of 835 rupees to 867.15 rupees per share - Term sheet

** Bank will use proceeds primarily to meet the needs of growing the business, including long term capital requirements for pursuing their growth plans

** It will also use the money to enhance its capital adequacy ratio, increase capacity to lend, the term sheet adds

** Also, bank allots shares of up to 1.5 pct of authorised share capital

* IndusInd Bank was in talks with bankers for $750 mln share sale

