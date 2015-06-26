BUZZ-India's Glenmark Pharma slumps on Q4 profit miss
** Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals fall as much as 16.3 percent in early trade
** IndusInd Bank may gain on successful completion of share sale to institutional investors to raise up to $698.2 mln - Sources
** Shares offered at an indicative price of 835 rupees to 867.15 rupees per share - Term sheet
** Bank will use proceeds primarily to meet the needs of growing the business, including long term capital requirements for pursuing their growth plans
** It will also use the money to enhance its capital adequacy ratio, increase capacity to lend, the term sheet adds
** Also, bank allots shares of up to 1.5 pct of authorised share capital
* IndusInd Bank was in talks with bankers for $750 mln share sale
** Shares of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd rise as much as 4.6 percent in early trade