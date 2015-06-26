BUZZ-India's Glenmark Pharma slumps on Q4 profit miss
** Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals fall as much as 16.3 percent in early trade
** Large-cap IT stocks such as Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services seen rising
** Global rival Accenture PLC raises revenue forecast for third time
** This bodes well for Indian IT players as they will be key beneficiaries of sustainable demand, given cost pressures faced by clients particularly in Europe - analysts
(RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals fall as much as 16.3 percent in early trade
** Shares of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd rise as much as 4.6 percent in early trade